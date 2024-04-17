Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday in the Tri-State

Severe weather is possible in the Tri-State on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Here's what the National Weather Service is saying about the forecast.

What time is severe weather possible on Thursday?

According to a briefing issued by the weather service Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move into the region from the St. Louis area on Thursday.

The leading edge of the storms should reach Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri by mid-afternoon.

The line should reach the Evansville/Henderson area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

What kind of severe weather is possible?

The National Weather Service said the main storm-related concerns will be damaging winds, large hail and possibly a few tornadoes.

WIll there be heavy rain?

Heavy rain will be possible in any severe thunderstorm that develops. The weather service is forecasting about a half-inch of rain Thursday evening.

