Severe thunderstorms possible in eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday night; damaging winds possible

Apr. 14—A line of thunderstorms will move into eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday night, and some could be severe, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms will move into the region from the north or northwest between 5 and 7 p.m. The threat for severe weather has diminished slightly, but the greatest chance for severe storms will be in the Poconos, the weather service's Mount Holly, N.J., office said in a post on the X platform.

However, if the storms do not weaken around sunset, then areas to the southeast, including the Lehigh Valley, could also see severe weather. The storms will reach the Interstate 95 corridor between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the weather service.

The greatest threat from the storms will be damaging winds. While the threat for an isolated tornado exists, it is low, according to the weather service.

Any thunderstorms should move out of the region by 11 p.m., followed by showers through early Monday morning.

The chance for severe weather marks another day of unsettled weather in the region. Saturday saw high winds with gusts around 40 mph, as well as overcast conditions and cooler temperatures. Even without the storms, winds during the day Sunday could gust to 30 mph, according to the weather service.

Former President Donald Trump lamented the chilly weather several times during his campaign rally Saturday night at the Schnecksville Fire Co. fairgrounds. At one point, Trump told the crowd, "I'm freezing my a — off up here."

Sunday will be considerably warmer, with highs returning to the low 70s. It will stay warm through most of the week, before temperatures drop again by next weekend, according to the weather service forecast.

Here is the extended forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.