Severe thunderstorms move through Northwest Louisiana Wednesday

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting severe thunderstorms in northwest Louisiana Wednesday, June 26, throughout the afternoon.

Severe weather is possible this afternoon in the Shreveport area with the potential of hail and damaging winds.

These storms will be impacting Caddo, Bossier, Red River, Webster and DeSoto Parish.

Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms.

According to NWS, this severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 7 p.m.

