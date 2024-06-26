Severe thunderstorms move through Northwest Louisiana Wednesday
The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting severe thunderstorms in northwest Louisiana Wednesday, June 26, throughout the afternoon.
These storms will be impacting Caddo, Bossier, Red River, Webster and DeSoto Parish.
Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms.
According to NWS, this severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 7 p.m.
