Topeka may see severe thunderstorms this evening with 'large to very large hail' likely

Severe thunderstorms are forecast Wednesday evening for Topeka, the National Weather Service's Topeka office said on its website.

Forecasters expressed increased confidence early Wednesday that Wednesday evening would bring thunderstorms to northeast and north-central Kansas, with large hail being considered most likely.

The National Weather Service's Topeka office indicated on its website that Topeka would see a 70% chance of severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening.

Severe storms are most likely to affect areas near and north of Interstate 70, the weather service's Topeka office said in a "severe weather outlook" graphic posted on its website.

Thunderstorm development is expected between 5 and 8 p.m., with Topeka being expected to see a 70% chance of rain, the weather service said.

This graphic put out by the National Weather Service's Topeka office reflects how forecasters felt increased confidence early Wednesday that Wednesday evening would bring severe thunderstorms to northeast and northcentral Kansas.

How likely are tornadoes?

The weather service said its forecasters have the following:

• Medium to high confidence the storms will bring large to very large hail, potentially more than 2 inches in diameter.

• Medium confidence the storms will bring high winds of 60 to 70 mph.

• Low to medium confidence the storms will bring "a few tornadoes."

• Low confidence the storms will bring flooding.

