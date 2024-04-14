Severe thunderstorms expected to hit New York, tri-state area Sunday night

New York City and the rest of the Northeast braced Sunday night for strong storms and potentially damaging winds.

The highest risk of wind damage and isolated tornadoes was expected across Pennsylvania and into upstate New York, according to ABC News meteorologists.

“An organized line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region this evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe, mainly northwest of NYC. The main threat will be strong gusty winds,” the National Weather Service’s New York office said on X on Sunday.

“At this time, the greatest threat of severe thunderstorms will extend from near the Ohio/Indiana border eastward along the Interstate 70, 80 and 90 corridors through Ohio, western Pennsylvania, southern and western New York and northern West Virginia on Sunday afternoon and evening,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz.

“The severe weather risk will extend farther to the east along and south of the Pennsylvania/New York border later in the day and during Sunday evening.”

Connecticut also had a high likelihood of getting severe thunderstorms, with most of the impact coming later Sunday afternoon and evening.

Most of the harsh weather was expected to fizzle out and will not be much of a threat to residents within NYC, meteorologists predicted.

On Monday, storms were expected to clear out and give way to a picturesque day in the Big Apple, with plenty of sun and temps in the low 70s.

The seven-day forecast for the area shows clear skies for the beginning of the week and areas hovering around the 60s and 70s, with light rain possible Wednesday through Friday.

Next week brings more severe weather to other areas of the country, however. Millions in the central U.S., from Texas to Wisconsin, could experience daytime temperatures rising by 10 to 30 degrees in the coming days.

With the soaring heat comes more rainfall and also chances of tornadoes and hail in the in those states. Wisconsin and Indiana have already been in minor flood stages this month as they’ve received an unusually large amount of rain in recent weeks.

For residents in New York, next week will be a welcome change for an area that’s seen extreme winds and heavy thunderstorms earlier this month, which left 50,000 people in the tri-state area without power during the first week of April.

One woman in upstate New York was killed in the storms after a tree fell on her car in Westchester County, police said.