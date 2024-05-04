Severe thunderstorms expected to bring large hail, heavy rains to Central Texas: NWS

Robbie Farias, Austin American-Statesman
·1 min read

Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rains to Central Texas on Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. An isolated tornado may also be possible.

Storms are predicted between 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday, with the greatest threat in the southern Edwards Plateau and western Hill Country, the weather service said.

Chances of rain and severe thunderstorms are possible through late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 82 and a low of 71 on Sunday.

Flood watch issued for northern Hill Country

Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks and other low-lying bodies of water. The weather service has issued a flood watch through Sunday afternoon for the following counties:

  • Brazos

  • Burleson

  • Chambers

  • Coastal Harris

  • Grimes

  • Houston

  • Inland Harris

  • Madison

  • Montgomery

  • Northern Liberty

  • Polk

  • San Jacinto

  • Southern Liberty

  • Trinity

  • Walker

  • Waller

  • Washington

Tornado watch issued for parts of Texas

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m Saturday for parts of southwestern Texas for the following counties:

  • Brewster

  • Concho

  • Crane

  • Crockett

  • Irion

  • McColloch

  • Menard

  • Pecos

  • Reagan

  • Reeves

  • Schleicher

  • Sutton

  • Terrell

  • Tom

  • Green

  • Upton

  • Val Verde

  • Ward

Tornado watch and tornado warning: What's the difference?

  • Tornado watch: Tornadoes are possible and residents should be alert.

  • Tornado warning: Tornadoes have been spotted or indicated on weather radar, and residents should seek shelter immediately.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Severe thunderstorms expected to hit Central Texas Saturday night: NWS