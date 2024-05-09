Severe thunderstorms expected across North Florida Thursday night, Friday, forecasters say

Severe thunderstorms are expected to spread south into North Florida by Thursday evening, AccuWeather forecasters said, and some may be capable of producing tornadoes.

"The main threats from the thunderstorms in the East will be high winds and hail," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. Flash flooding in local areas may be a concern.

“We’re looking at potential for some damaging wind gusts, hail and possibly a few tornadoes,” said Lance Frank, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

A front extending across the Eastern Seaboard will move eastward over most of the Mid-Atlantic Coast by Friday evening, bringing showers and severe thunderstorms over parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana, central Mississippi, Southern Alabama, and southern Georgia, according to National Weather Service forecaster Paul Ziegenfelder.

Lines of thunderstorms are expected to move across the southeastern U.S. over the next two days, the National Weather Service said Thursday, May 9, 2024.

"On Friday, the remainder of the front will move off most of the Atlantic Coast, while parts of the boundary will linger over Florida on Saturday," Ziegenfelder said.

Local forecasts predict thunderstorms and showers passing over North Florida Thursday night, bringing a 20-40% chance of thunderstorms to Central Florida Friday.

The storms may bring moderate to heavy rain, Ziegenfelder said, and a marginal risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding over parts of the Central Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. from Friday into Saturday morning. The storms are not expected to be nearly as powerful or dangerous as the severe weather that ripped through Tennessee Wednesday that was responsible for the deaths of at least two people.

However, AccuWeather warns that airports in major metro areas from Washington, D.C. down to Birmingham, Alabama may experience lengthy delays and possible flight cancellations for people traveling ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms expected in North Florida

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms coming to the North Florida area Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms coming to the North Florida area Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms coming to the North Florida area Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms coming to the North Florida area Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

Contributing: Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY Network-Florida

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Severe thunderstorms, hail, flooding coming to North Florida, NWS says