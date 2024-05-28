Severe thunderstorms, excessive heat expected in Central Texas on Tuesday, NWS says

Austin can expect a one-two punch in severe weather Tuesday as severe thunderstorms and excessive heat move into the area.

The National Weather Service office at Camp Mabry released an advisory early Tuesday morning warning of the possibility of numerous thunderstorms throughout the day. The storms have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado, according to the advisory.

There is a 70% chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service is predicting rain totals between one and two inches. Austin and surrounding areas are under a level 3: enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday, while San Antonio is under a level 2: slight risk.

Severe weather is becoming commonplace in Central Texas this time of year. At least seven people were killed in North Texas late Saturday when an EF-2 tornado ripped through Cooke County, and tornadoes have also killed people in surrounding states, including Oklahoma and Arkansas, in recent weeks.

Thunderstorms to persist through weekend

So far, Tuesday has the highest risk of severe weather this week, but rain and thunderstorms appear primed to set up shop in Austin for the next few days.

There's at least a 20% chance of thunderstorms each day from Tuesday through Sunday, according to the weather service's forecast. Some of the storms could be severe, but none are expected to cause catastrophic damage as of Tuesday morning, according to the forecast.

Heat advisory issued for Tuesday

A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday for counties south of Austin, including Atascosa and Gonzalez counties. Air temperatures are expected to reach up to 102 degrees in the region, with heat index temperatures topping out at 110.

