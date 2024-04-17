Severe thunderstorms could bring tornadoes, hail to southeast Michigan

A line of thundershowers — possibly severe, with hail, high winds and tornadoes — is on its way Wednesday and Thursday overnight to southeast Michigan, National Weather Service forecasters said.

"Be prepared," Alex Manion, a weather service meteorologist in White Lake Township. "Anyone that sees a thunderstorm or hears thunder, just know there’s the potential for them to rapidly intensify and become severe. Know where to go it that happens."

The weather service has suspended its normal Wednesday radio alarm system test as a precaution in case a real alert or warning is issued. The test, which is usually between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., is expected to resume next week.

Manion said that while the highs are expected in the low 70s, a cold front is sweeping in, and there’s a chance for several weather threats, including hail up to an inch and tornadoes throughout the southeast corner of Michigan from the Thumb down to the Ohio border.

This could end by the late evening, but there’s a 90% chance of more rain and thunderstorms Thursday evening through Friday morning, which could cool down the air into Friday afternoon and weekend with highs in the low 50s.

The weekend, Manion said, is expected to be dry, with no rain showers. Temperatures throughout the week are expected to remain in the low to mid-60s for a high and mid-50s for lows, the agency said.

