Severe thunderstorms cause hazards, outages in Michigan: What to know

Another early summer storm has rocked the southern half of Michigan.

As of 10:15 a.m., the storm had knocked out power for 151,032 Consumers Energy customers and 3,622 DTE Energy customers across the state.

In southwest Michigan, the National Weather Service issued a warning at 6:30 a.m. for Grand Rapids residents to seek shelter in 70-80 mph winds. Tornado sirens were reportedly heard in Kentwood.

Additionally, the storm created hazardous beach conditions along the coast of Lake Michigan, with high waves and strong currents starting as far north as Mason County stretching through Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids advises individuals to remain out of the water and off of piers to avoid getting pulled into deeper water by strong waves.

WOOD-TV (Grand Rapids) meteorologist Bill Steffen reported a storm surge on Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Holland and said the water was still rising. He said waves increased from 3 feet to 7.2 feet in one hour, according to his posts on X.

This is Holland State Park. There was storm surge, you can see where the wind pushed the water up on the beach. Waves at the Muskegon buoy increased from 3 feet to 7.2 feet in just one hour. Looks like the Ford Airport in G.R. got to at least 51 mph. #meteotsunami #seiche pic.twitter.com/QVbV4kfpZ9 — bill steffen (@bsteffen) June 25, 2024

A flood advisory has also been issued for parts of Van Buren County. Rain gauges indicate that the area has already received 2 inches of rainfall and that an additional inch might fall before 10 a.m., potentially causing urban and small stream flooding, according to the NWS. The advisory is expected to remain in effect until noon today.

In lower central Michigan, wind gusts of up to 50 mph with small hail and torrential rainfall could knock down tree limbs, blow over unsecured objects and cause other damages in Jackson and Livingston counties. The National Weather Service warns that the storms could intensify, so residents in those areas should monitor radio and TV stations for updates and possible warnings.

As the storms reached southeast Michigan, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for winds between 40-50 mph along with pea-sized hail in Lapeer, Oakland, Macomb, Wayne and St. Clair counties. A special weather statement of gusty winds was also given for Tuscola, Bay, Saginaw, Western Huron and Midland counties.

At Bishop Airport in Flint, morning flights to Chicago O'Hare airport were delayed due to severe weather across the Midwest.

Other southern counties along the Indiana and Ohio border are under severe thunderstorm watch until 11 a.m.

