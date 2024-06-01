Severe thunderstorms bring threat of strong wind to Lubbock, could trigger tornado sirens

A line of severe thunderstorms was bringing strong winds and heavy rain across the South Plains Friday evening, triggering some power outages and flooding some roadways.

The storm, which was capable of producing winds in excess of 90 mph, was moving southeast as it passed through Levelland before 10 p.m. and the Lubbock area around 10:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

Shortly after 11 p.m., several thousand power outages were being reported around the South Plains, including more than 2,000 Xcel customers impact and more than 900 through Lubbock Power & Light. The bulk of outages reported through LP&L's outage map were in north-central and northeast Lubbock, including portions of downtown and along the Interstate 27 corridor north to the neighborhoods west of Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The threat of strong winds prompted Lubbock Fire Rescue to issue a warning reminding the public that measured winds above 90 mph would trigger the city's tornado sirens to activate.

"Due to destructive winds heading to the city of Lubbock with the current forecasted storm, the outdoor warning system sirens will sound if there is a measured wind gust of 90 miles per hour or more as per protocol," reads a social media post from LFR.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern portions of Lubbock County, including Lubbock, Wolfforth and Slaton, and surrounding counties through midnight. The storm was also capable of producing quarter-size hail and wind in excess of 80 mph. Several West Texas Mesonet sites have already recorded wind speeds in excess of 80 mph.

"You are in a life-threatening situation," reads the warning from the weather service. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Storms bring strong wind to Lubbock, could trigger tornado sirens