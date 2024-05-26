Severe thunderstorm watch in North Carolina Sunday ahead of risk for Raleigh area on Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Sunday afternoon by the National Weather Service for more than 20 counties in areas just west of central North Carolina and the mountains of the state.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for areas starting just west of the Greensboro area as a complex of severe thunderstorms moves east through the rest of Sunday afternoon and early evening, the National Weather Service said.

The same storms from western North Carolina are possible in the Raleigh region starting around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to CBS 17 Meteorologist Lance Block. The storms Sunday night could be strong in a few areas, but they should weaken rather quickly.

A Level 1 and 2 risk for severe weather is forecast for Central North Carolina areas in the Raleigh region on Monday, according to the CBS 17 Storm Team.

Futurecast models by CBS 17 indicate storms hitting Durham and Raleigh after 7 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters on Sunday focused on western North Carolina in the severe thunderstorm watch.

“Damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and a tornado or two will be the primary severe weather hazards, however, isolated large hail will also be possible,” the severe thunderstorm watch said.

The National Weather Service also said scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are likely.

Also in the watch area, there is a risk for isolated large hail 1.5 inches in diameter.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and near the watch area.

The areas included in North Carolina in the severe thunderstorm watch are:

Alexander County

Alleghany County

Ashe County

Avery County

Buncombe County

Burke County

Caldwell County

Catawba County

Davie County

Haywood County

Iredell County

Madison County

McDowell County

Mitchell County

Rowan County

Surry County

Swain County

Watauga County

Wilkes County

Yadkin County

Yancey County

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 55 miles west-northwest of Bristol, Tennessee to 20 miles northeast of Dublin, Virginia.

