Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for part of our area (in pink) until 8 p.m. This means that conditions are favorable for a severe storm. Storms will develop across northwest Alabama first, with development east through the late afternoon and evening.

Storms will be in an environment favorable for damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will accompany the strongest. The tornado threat is low and confined mainly to areas along and east of I-65 late this afternoon and evening.

