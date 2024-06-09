Severe thunderstorm watch issued southwest of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for St. Francois, Crawford, Washington, Madison, Ste. Genevieve, Iron, Reynolds. It is in effect until Sunday at 1:00 a.m.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Overnight rainfall is expected to stay south of the metro area. A Flood Watch is in effect for southwestern counties, south of the I-70 corridor, but does not include St. Louis. Rain in the southern counties will diminish through the morning, leading to a dry afternoon area-wide.

In St. Louis, expect clouds and possibly a few showers early Sunday, with clearing skies by afternoon. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Monday looks quiet and nice, with highs in the upper 70s.

