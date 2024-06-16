Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin until 8 p.m.

Jessica Rodriguez, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southeast Wisconsin until 8 p.m.

The affected counties include; Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in the area. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar, according to the National Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin until 8 p.m.