The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southeast Wisconsin until 8 p.m.

The affected counties include; Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in the area. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/UDwS7T9M8L — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 16, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin until 8 p.m.