Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rochester region

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, effective until 8 p.m. Wednesday, covering 11 counties in New York, including counties in the Rochester region. Thunderstorms, rain and high winds are possible, according to the Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rochester NY region

Counties covered in the watch are:

Allegany

Genesee

Livingston

Monroe

Ontario

Wayne

Wyoming

Cities included in the watch are:

Auburn

Batavia

Canandaigua

Fair Haven

Geneseo

Lowville

Newark

Oswego

Rochester

Warsaw

Watertown

Wellsville

The risk for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms continues for western and north central NY today and tonight. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. Have a plan if a warning is issued. pic.twitter.com/W2yrw9Ud55 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) May 22, 2024

Central New York under severe thunderstorm watch

Counties covered in the watch are:

Cayuga

Jefferson

Lewis

Oswego

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert for severe weather conditions and take necessary precautions, according to the Weather Service.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Watch: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for New York