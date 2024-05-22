Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rochester region

Democrat and Chronicle
·1 min read

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, effective until 8 p.m. Wednesday, covering 11 counties in New York, including counties in the Rochester region. Thunderstorms, rain and high winds are possible, according to the Weather Service.

Counties covered in the watch are:

  • Allegany

  • Genesee

  • Livingston

  • Monroe

  • Ontario

  • Wayne

  • Wyoming

Cities included in the watch are:

  • Auburn

  • Batavia

  • Canandaigua

  • Fair Haven

  • Geneseo

  • Lowville

  • Newark

  • Oswego

  • Rochester

  • Warsaw

  • Watertown

  • Wellsville

Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert for severe weather conditions and take necessary precautions, according to the Weather Service.

