Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rochester region
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, effective until 8 p.m. Wednesday, covering 11 counties in New York, including counties in the Rochester region. Thunderstorms, rain and high winds are possible, according to the Weather Service.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rochester NY region
Counties covered in the watch are:
Allegany
Genesee
Livingston
Monroe
Ontario
Wayne
Wyoming
Cities included in the watch are:
Auburn
Batavia
Canandaigua
Fair Haven
Geneseo
Lowville
Newark
Oswego
Rochester
Warsaw
Watertown
Wellsville
The risk for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms continues for western and north central NY today and tonight. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. Have a plan if a warning is issued. pic.twitter.com/W2yrw9Ud55
— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) May 22, 2024
Central New York under severe thunderstorm watch
Counties covered in the watch are:
Cayuga
Jefferson
Lewis
Oswego
Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert for severe weather conditions and take necessary precautions, according to the Weather Service.
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Watch: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for New York