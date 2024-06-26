Severe thunderstorm watch issued for North Jersey. What we know

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Wednesday evening for North Jersey and parts of New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service has announced.

The watch will be in effect until midnight, the NWS stated.

"Regardless of severity, all thunderstorms are dangerous. When it roars, go indoors," the New York City Emergency Management posted on Twitter, formerly X.

Flights to Newark Airport delayed

All flights to Newark Liberty International Airport are being held at their origin until 8 p.m., according to Flight Aware, which monitors airport delays.

Flight Aware stated that the average delay for inbound Newark flights is 2 hours and 12 minutes and the average departure delays at Newark Airport are increasing "due to weather."

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for North Jersey