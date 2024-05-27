A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the counties in pink

Anthony Codispoti
·1 min read

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

  • Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
    New Jersey
    Central and Eastern New York
    Eastern Pennsylvania
    Lake Ontario
    Coastal Waters

  • Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 145 PM until
    900 PM EDT.

  • Primary threats include…
    Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
    Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
    A tornado or two possible SUMMARY…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to gradually
    intensify this afternoon within a destabilizing environment ahead of
    a fast-moving upper-level system over the Northeast. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80
    statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles northeast of
    Watertown NY to 30 miles west southwest of Philadelphia PA. For a
    complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
    update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
    favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
    Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
    weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
    warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
    tornadoes.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.