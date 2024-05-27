A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the counties in pink

Primary threats include…

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

A tornado or two possible SUMMARY…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to gradually

intensify this afternoon within a destabilizing environment ahead of

a fast-moving upper-level system over the Northeast. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80

statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles northeast of

Watertown NY to 30 miles west southwest of Philadelphia PA. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.