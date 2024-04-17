Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor

Severe thunderstorms are capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and hail up to 2.5 cm in diameter or quarter-size, the federal weather agency said in a statement. (Submitted by Windsor Essex Storm Environment Enthusiasts - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex, advising people there's a risk of an isolated, brief tornado.

Environment Canada is reminding people that large hail can damage property and cause injury.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the agency said. "Locally heavy rain is also possible. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that people should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Area residents are encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.