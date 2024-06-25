Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday, officials said

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 11 a.m. for portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

At first, the watch was called until 8 a.m. but was extended to 11 a.m. for northern Will county, southeast DuPage and southeast Cook counties. About 7:30 a.m., officials saw a severe storm on radar located in Orland Park moving east at 50 mph.

Officials said 60 mph winds and ping pong-sized hail was expected, and wind gusts up to 70 mph. The high winds could damage roofs, siding and trees.

Officials said rounds of thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall and damaging wind are expected Tuesday, with a first round during mid-morning and a second round late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Current morning conditions at O’Hare International Airport is thunderstorm with light rain at 73 degrees. At Midway Airport farther southwest conditions are similar. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s Tuesday, officials said.

A flood advisory was in effect until 9:45 a.m.