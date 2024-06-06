Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect Thursday Night for Eastern Shore. Everything to know.

The National Weather Service's Wakefield station has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Thursday night for the Lower Shore, followed by a "Coastal Flooding Statement" for the same area.

Here's what to know about both, plus some safety tips from the NWS.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Maryland Lower Shore counties

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the NWS for the Eastern Shore of Maryland, including Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties, until 9 p.m. Thursday night. It added that a line of thunderstorms moving eastward Thursday afternoon and evening could bring locally damaging wind gusts of up to 65 mph.

On Facebook, the NWS offered these safety tips:

If you are outdoors and hear thunder, go indoors! If you can hear thunder, you can be hit by lightning.

Keep your cellular devices charged tonight in case there are localized power outages.

Always have multiple ways to receive warnings.

'Coastal Flooding Statement' in effect for later Thursday night

Following the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, a "Coastal Flooding Statement" is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday for Lower Shore counties.

The NWS warned of the possibility of "Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways."

