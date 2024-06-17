Severe thunderstorm watch in effect through midnight

Jun. 17—The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch through midnight for Freeborn, Faribault and Mower counties in Minnesota and Winnebago and Worth counties in Iowa until midnight.

According to the weather agency, isolated large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary hazards this evening.

Scattered showers and storms over the next few days bring an increased risk of flooding. The Weather Service states over the next seven days, most of Minnesota could receive more than 6 inches of rain.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, a flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning north of Faribault.