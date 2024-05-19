Severe thunderstorm watch in effect through 7 p.m. for PBC

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for Palm Beach County, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Palm Beach County through 7 p.m. today.

The watch, which also is in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties, indicates that the NWS believes strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. The risk is slight for eastern portions of the three counties, and marginal for the rest of Southeast Florida, the Weather Service said.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the chief concern, but “a tornado or two can’t be ruled out,” the NWS said in a news release this afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties, with peak heat indices of 110 to 115 degrees. By Monday, temperatures will slightly decrease, easing concerns about the heat, the NWS said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for PB County