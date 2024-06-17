Tornado warning issued in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service issued extreme tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings across parts of West Michigan Sunday night.

An extreme tornado warning has been issued for Allegan, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties until 10:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Van Buren county until 10:15 p.m., Allegan, Kalamazoo and Barry counties until 10:45 p.m. and Cass county until 10:30 p.m.

A hazardous line of thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail between a half inch and an inch in diameter is moving east at approximately 30 mph.

Other severe thunderstorm warnings were issued earlier in Berrien, Allegan and Van Buren counties with similar threats of 1 inch hail and wind gusts near 60 mph.

If you’re in the path of these thunderstorms, you’re encouraged to seek shelter immediately in the lowest level of a sturdy building away from windows.

