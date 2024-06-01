Severe thunderstorm warnings issued around Logan County for hail, wind, lightning

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in Colorado for Saturday evening.

According to the NWS, hail greater than an inch in diameter is possible in some areas, along with winds up to 50 mph and frequent lightning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for these areas:

Otis (until 5:30 p.m.)

Sterling (until 6 p.m.)

Iliff (until 6 p.m.)

Padroni (until 6 p.m.)

Atwood (until 6:30 p.m.)

Sedgwick (until 6:45 p.m.)

Ovid (until 6:45 p.m.)

Haxtun (until 6:45 p.m.)

The NWS issued a flash flood warning around Logan County including Sterling, Iliff, and Atwood until 9:15 p.m. The NWS advises locals to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood water.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the eastern side of Colorado, which is in effect until 9 p.m.

The NWS said scattered hail up to two inches is likely, scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph are likely, and frequent lightning is possible.

The thunderstorm watch includes areas like Sterling, Yuma, Burlington, Lamar, La Junta, and Trinidad, and extends to parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

