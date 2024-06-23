Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Allegan, Van Buren counties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storms are firing up over West Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Allegan and Van Buren counties until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Winds up to 60 mph are possible.

The area most likely to experience strong winds is south of I-96, and the most likely time frame for showers and storms is between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. Damaging winds, flooding rain and lightning are the main threats with storms that develop.

West Michigan also saw some thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that prompted warnings for parts of Barry, Kent and Ionia counties.

High temperatures will plunge into the 70s Sunday as a cold front works through.

