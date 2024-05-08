Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to severe thunderstorms in our area.

This alert is in effect for southeastern Franklin, east central Hampshire County, northwestern Middlesex County and northwestern Worcester County until 4:45 p.m.

Locations impacted include Leominster, Fitchburg, Gardner, Holden, Belchertown, Athol, Ware, Templeton, Rutland, Sterling, Westminster, Ashburnham, Barre, Hubbardston, Princeton, Ashby, Hardwick, Oakham, Leverett, and Shutesbury.

Hazards including 60 mph wind gusts and hail the size of a half dollar is possible, the NWS service says.

The NWS also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in west central Worcester County, Southeastern Hampshire County and Hampden County until 4:45 p.m.

