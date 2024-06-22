Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of Massachusetts.
This alert is in effect for Worcester, Middlesex, Hampshire, Hampden, and Franklin counties until 4:15 p.m.
SEVERE STORM WARNING: Issued for much of Worcester County until 4:15PM. Damaging wind up to 60 MPH is the primary hazard.
Downtown Hartford, CT has also been placed under a tornado warning.
Important to stay weather-aware over these next few hours. #MAwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/WtHJw0UCP3
— Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) June 22, 2024
Utilize MEMA's real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.
Utilize MEMA's live weather radar and forecasting tools.
