Mar. 27—BULLETIN — IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

341 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2024

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...

Western Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia...

Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...

* Until 430 AM EDT.

* At 341 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Pelham to near Coolidge, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Sylvester, Moultrie, Pelham, Camilla, Tifton, Omega, Norman Park,

Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Riverside, Schley, Funston,

Sumner, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Minton, Scooterville, and Sylvester

Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3143 8350 3104 8388 3104 8400 3108 8401

3108 8420 3111 8426 3144 8401 3144 8400

3146 8400 3146 8398 3148 8399 3162 8388

TIME...MOT...LOC 0741Z 215DEG 44KT 3115 8413 3105 8393

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

72-ROGACHESKI

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

1113 PM CDT Tue Mar 26 2024

FLZ014>019-026>029-034-114-115-118-127-128-134-GAZ127>131-145>148-

156>161-280600-

/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-240328T0600Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Inland Gulf-Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-

Liberty-Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-

Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla-

Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-

Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-

Lowndes-Lanier-

Including the cities of Beverly, Quincy, Morgan Place, Chaires,

Pine Park, Chattahoochee, Quincy Airport, Camilla, Cabbage Grove,

Saint Joe Beach, Gammage, Hobby, Carbur, White City, Nashville,

Bannockburn, Cross City, Brooks Co A/P, Quitman, Cherry Lake,

Port Leon, Hines, Metcalf, Fitzgerald, Capps, Pelham, Madison,

Empress, Bethel, Oak Grove, Buck Siding, Shired Island, Alma,

Sylvester Airport, Odena, Honeyville, Buckhorn, Athena, Capitola,

Decatur Co A/P, Boyd, Elpino, Mayo, Fort Gadsden, Dills,

Overstreet, Killearn Estates, Lynn, Tifton, Ashton, Sweetwater,

Nankin, Panacea, Sunsweet, Moncrief, Horseshoe Beach, Howell

Place, Capel, Drifton, Ausmac, Dekle Beach, Killearn Lakes,

Monticello, Isabella, Moultrie, High Bluff, Spence Airport, West

Bainbridge, Suwannee, Port St. Joe, Adel, Saint Marks,

Bradfordville, Chaires Crossroads, Littman, Lovett, Perry, Grady

Co A/P, Courthouse, Ocilla, Midway, Apalachicola, Yellow Jacket,

Alfords, Bucell Junction, Irwinville, Waterloo, Cooks Hammock,

Massee, Berrien Co A/P, Sylvester, Queensland, Cairo, Wetumpka,

Cotton, Festus, Abba, Jarrott, Cook Co A/P, Thomasville,

Valdosta, Bainbridge, Old Town, Grooverville, Valdosta Regional

Airport, Howard Creek, Jonesboro, Day, Westwood, Wewahitchka,

Dillon, Tilton, Cottle, Hays Place, Red Rock, Sopchoppy,

Apalachicola Airport, Creels, Beacon Hill, Bowens Mill, Dalkeith,

Medart, Cross City Airport, Laconte, Worth, Teeterville, Steinham

Store, Wakulla Springs, Hopewell, Buckville, Blue Springs,

Hanover, Chula, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Pasco, Fitzgerald

Municipal A/P, Gordy, Lakeland, Maclay State Gardens, Mitchell Co

A/P, Santa Clara, Harding, Barneyville, Hanson, Adams Beach,

Hilliardville, Pinetta, Branchville, Tallahassee, Ashburn, Bay

City, Weber, Beachton, Dixie, Fenholloway, Greggs, Hardin

Heights, Econfina, Pine Valley, Fish Creek, Jena, Cedar Island,

and Casa Blanco

1113 PM CDT Tue Mar 26 2024 /1213 AM EDT Wed Mar 27 2024/

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Florida, including the following areas,

Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson,

Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland

Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland

Wakulla, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty and Madison and Georgia,

including the following areas, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks,

Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Mitchell,

Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.

* WHEN...Through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... — http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.