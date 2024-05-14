May 14—BULLETIN — IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

601 AM EDT Tue May 14 2024

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Jefferson County in Big Bend Florida...

Madison County in Big Bend Florida...

Cook County in south central Georgia...

Southeastern Berrien County in south central Georgia...

Lanier County in south central Georgia...

Lowndes County in south central Georgia...

Thomas County in south central Georgia...

Brooks County in south central Georgia...

Southern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

* Until 730 AM EDT.

* At 600 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Thomasville to 6 miles southwest of Dowling

Park, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Monticello, Adel, Valdosta, Thomasville, Madison, Lake Park,

Lakeland, Quitman, Moultrie, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Ray City,

Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton,

Meigs, and Dasher.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Tallahassee.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 AM EDT for Big Bend

Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.

&&

LAT...LON 3087 8297 3085 8309 3080 8313 3063 8314

3063 8329 3042 8322 3039 8317 3035 8319

3035 8321 3026 8324 3026 8347 3030 8347

3031 8360 3067 8401 3071 8409 3089 8408

3118 8394 3116 8358 3119 8322 3118 8297

TIME...MOT...LOC 1000Z 227DEG 45KT 3077 8401 3018 8332

HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

42-DVD