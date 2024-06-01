Severe storms return Saturday before very hot temperatures next week

Another round of severe storms are likely Saturday afternoon in eastern New Mexico. Drier and even hotter weather returns next week.

Strong to severe storms once again moved through eastern New Mexico Friday. These storms are almost out of the state tonight. They again brought large hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall to that part of the state. We have one more day of strong to severe storms in the eastern half of the state Saturday afternoon. These storms will again develop along a dry line draped down the central mountain chain and move east through the afternoon and evening. The highest chance for severe weather Saturday afternoon will be across southeast New Mexico. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall will again be the biggest threats. Storms move out of the state by 10 PM.

Breezy southwest winds develop Sunday afternoon. The wind will push all of the moisture that has been responsible for this week’s thunderstorms out of New Mexico. So much drier air will move back into the entire state Sunday afternoon, with the warm temperatures continuing.

Hot and dry weather will stick with us next week. Especially by the middle of the week, when a ridge of high pressure starts moving into the state. This will bring the hottest weather so far this year around the middle of the week, including highs in the mid 90s in the Albuquerque Metro and a stretch of triple-digit high temperatures in southern New Mexico.

There are some signs we could see a very weak monsoon-like pattern set up late next week, but as of right now, rain chances look to stay over the higher elevations and very isolated.

