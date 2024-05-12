Severe storms predicted Monday and Wednesday in Austin area, NWS says

Rain obstruct the view of the Capitol down Congress Avenue during a storm in January. Forecasts call for possible showers this week, most likely on Monday.

Rain is expected to arrive in Austin on Monday, with some of the best chances for precipitation from the afternoon into the early evening hours, said Brandon Gale, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. If the storm develops, there could be hail and damaging winds, he said.

Travis, Williamson, Hays and surrounding counties could face a level two (of five) severe storm threat, which could include large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm will be followed by a weak cold front, causing Monday's overnight temperatures to drop into the low to mid-60s. Tuesday's high will reach into the upper 80s, with minimal chances of rain and with sunny to partly cloudy skies, Gale said.

More rain is likely Wednesday evening, with 50% to 60% chances through Thursday morning. Gale does not expect widespread heavy rainfall, though localized heavy rain is possible.

Weekly highs will remain in the mid- to high 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.

This week's Austin's forecast

Monday

∙ High of 86

∙ Low of 73

∙ Mostly cloudy skies with chances of rain between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tuesday

∙ High of 88

∙ Low of 64

∙ Sunny morning skies will give way to partly cloudy afternoon conditions.

Wednesday

∙ High of 87

∙ Low of 66

∙ Mostly to partly cloudy skies, with rain chances returning overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday

∙ High of 83

∙ Low of 71

∙ Mostly cloudy skies and chances of rain throughout the day.

Friday

∙ High of 86

∙ Low of 78

∙ Partly cloudy skies and low chances for afternoon storms.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: More rain expected Monday and Wednesday in Austin area