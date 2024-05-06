Severe storms possible Tuesday, Wednesday around Columbus, NWS says

Dust off those umbrellas and get ready to batten down the hatches.

After a fairly quiet April, severe storms are coming back to Columbus and Central Ohio forecasts.

There's a low chance of hazardous weather Monday, and several rounds of storms—some of them severe—are possible Tuesday through Wednesday, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Also, Columbus is at an "enhanced risk" of severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Columbus weather for the week of May 6, 2024

It looks like rain will be Columbus' constant companion for the next week, according to NWS Wilmington's weekly forecast.

Monday night : Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday : A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 79 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low temperatures at around 62 degrees. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday : A slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night : A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday : Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. High near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night : A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday : A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny temperatures, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night : A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday : A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night : A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

