Severe storms are possible overnight, but tornado risk is low

The National Weather Service warns of possible severe storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

In a social media post on Saturday afternoon, NWS Des Moines posted an update for the forecast of Saturday night's chance of storms.

A few strong to severe storms possible LATE tonight. After midnight, moving from SW to NE across the area. Main threat will be for strong to damaging winds and smaller hail. Conditions clear out through Sunday morning. #iawx pic.twitter.com/nUkBWBOZSv — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) May 25, 2024

Storms will move northeast through the night, according to the post. Southwestern Iowa, including the southern part of the Des Moines metro area, is included in a slight risk (level 2 of 5). Strong storms and heavy rain are possible further north.

Strong gusts are the primary threat of these incoming storms, but heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes are possible. There is a much smaller chance of things going awry, said Allan Curtis, a meteorologist at the weather service's Des Moines office.

The strongest storms are expected between 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday.

What to do if storms get severe in Iowa

"The good news with this threat is that the greatest threat is going to be south of the state, kind of back towards Kansas, Missouri, and even back down in Oklahoma," Curtis said. "Generally speaking, there really isn't much of a tornado threat with this, so mainly a wind threat overnight."

There isn't much of a threat for tornadoes, Curtis said. However, it's important to know what's coming.

"The best way to kind of stay aware is understanding that there may be some stronger storms or severe storms overnight," he said. "Be prepared to take action if you have to."

What's the Des Moines radar show?

The National Weather Service recommends keeping an eye on radar and making sure you have weather alerts pushed through. You can stay up to date on forecasts on the NWS website.

Weather

Embedded content: https://radar.weather.gov/ridge/standard/KDMX_loop.gif

What's the weather supposed to be like for Memorial Day?

Conditions are expected to clear out through Sunday morning, according to the NWS Des Moines' social media post,

Monday has a small chance of showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. But, for the most part, Memorial Day get-togethers and celebrations are expected to have the sun shine down on them with a high of 77 and a breeze blowing in from the west.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Severe storms could hit Iowa early Sunday, but tornado risk low