Severe storms possible Monday afternoon and night

Wichita Falls and parts of North Texas may be at risk of severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center warns of a possibly significant severe weather outbreak.

Early Monday, Wichita and surrounding counties were considered at Slight Risk or Enhanced Risk for bad weather.

The Storm Prediction Center warns of severe storms Monday. Wichita Falls and part of North Texas are at risk, but the greatest danger of large tornadoes will be in north central Oklahoma and southern Kansas, which SPC has labeled as a rare High Risk area.

An area from the Red River north across central Oklahoma and into southern Kansas is at Moderate Risk. A smaller area in north central Oklahoma into southern Kansas has the rare designation as a High Risk Area.

SPC warns of "supercells producing multiple significant tornadoes along potentially long paths. The threat for such tornadoes, as well as very large/destructive hail, will be maintained well into the late evening."

Rain over the weekend continued to bolster precipitation in Wichita Falls to more than twice the normal amount for this time of year. So far in 2024, the city has received 15.31 inches of rain compared to the normal of 7.65 inches.

Rain Saturday night into Sunday morning officially added 1.1 inch to the bucket.

The combined level for Lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo have jumped 4.7 percent for a total of 63.7 percent, according to the city of Wichita Falls.

"Rain over the last week on the lakes and runoff from the watershed have given the combined total the highest level since the week of July 17, 2023, when they were at 64.5 percent. Despite the increase, Wichita Falls water customers remain in the Stage 1 Drought Watch restrictions," the city said Monday.

After Monday, the weather service predicts clear skies and comfortable temperatures in North Texas until a small chance of rain re-enters the forecast on Saturday night.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon and night