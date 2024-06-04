Severe storms are possible in Mississippi Tuesday; power outages reported

Harold Gater, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
·1 min read

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast across Mississippi Tuesday, according to the National weather Service at Jackson.

Some strong to severe storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph and hail up to quarter size are possible from early afternoon into the evening.

As of Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. there were over 7,000 customers without power in Mississippi.

Entergy power outage map

Weather Radar in Mississippi

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi Weather: Severe storms possible Tuesday, outages reported