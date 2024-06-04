Severe storms are possible in Mississippi Tuesday; power outages reported

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast across Mississippi Tuesday, according to the National weather Service at Jackson.

Some strong to severe storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph and hail up to quarter size are possible from early afternoon into the evening.

More severe weather is expected this Tuesday (6/4/24) afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats.

Have multiple ways to receive alerts. pic.twitter.com/UzuKhBBZTH — msema (@MSEMA) June 4, 2024

As of Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. there were over 7,000 customers without power in Mississippi.

Entergy power outage map

Weather Radar in Mississippi

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi Weather: Severe storms possible Tuesday, outages reported