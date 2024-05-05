Severe storms possible this evening, Tuesday and Wednesday in Middle TN, Southern KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wet week is expected across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Rain and storms are likely Sunday evening through Thursday. We are also eyeing the potential of severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overall outlook

The storm threat starts late Sunday evening into Monday, where the Storm Prediciton Center has added a level 1/5 Marginal Risk to counties near the TN River. This will be with a batch of rain & storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

The primary timeframe for greater severe weather chances will be Tuesday and Wednesday. For Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a Slight Risk (level 2/5), and a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for far southeast areas. Then on Wednesday, our entire area is in a Slight Risk (level 2/5).

The primary storm threat to impact everyone will be heavy rain and lightning. Inside of the stronger to severe storms, the main concern will be wind gusts over 40-50 mph. Also, large hail and tornadoes are possible.

Rain estimates

This is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, therefore heavy rain will be the top concern. Through late Thursday, rain amounts in the 1-3 inch range, with isolated higher amounts (especially near and north of the TN/KY state line).

Future Tracker

Rain chances increase Sunday night into Monday. This batch could be strong to severe as it moves in from the west, however it will gradually weaken below severe criteria late night. Expect storms to be noisy with heavy rain and thunderstorms.











Monday is wet with off and on rain and storms. Sunshine will help destabilize the atmosphere to bring more thunderstorms. Some storms will be gusty and heavy, but the severe threat is extremely low. Expect heavy downpours and water ponding on the roads.











Looking to Tuesday’s storm chance, this is highly conditional. During the day, a few scattered storms. Severe storms are likely to develop near the Ohio River, and they could slide into our region late evening and overnight.







On Wednesday, this will be the higher potential day for strong storms in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Storms will develop in Kentucky by the afternoon and slide into Tennessee during the late afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the top concern, but hail and tornadoes are possible as well.











A lot of information here, but it is important to stay Weather Alert on Tuesday and Wednesday. After a cold front arrives Thursday evening, we will catch a break in the humidity and a slight cooldown for Mother’s Day weekend. Unfortunately, a few showers remain possible.

