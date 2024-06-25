Severe storms possible in Evansville area Tuesday evening, overnight

The National Weather Service says there's a slight risk for severe storms in the Evansville area this evening and overnight.

Here's what forecasters are saying about storm chances and the above-average temperatures that have settled into the region.

'Slight risk' area for severe weather in Evansville on Tuesday evening

As of midday Tuesday, a "large but weakening" area of storms was spreading southeastward across parts of Illinois and Indiana, with a broken line of stronger activity along its leading edge.

"The western flank of this activity over Illinois may intensify by mid-afternoon, spreading into parts of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois and Indiana, posing a risk of damaging wind gusts and hail," the Storm Prediction Center said.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail, according to the forecast.

Heat advisory continues for parts of Tri-State

There may be a slight risk for storms, but the hot temperatures have already proven themselves to be a sure thing.

A heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. CDT for most of Southern Illinois, as well as Gibson, Posey, and Vanderburgh counties in Ssouthwest Indiana and the Purchase Area of Western Kentucky.

Heat index values of up to 105 degrees are expected.

