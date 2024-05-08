LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Warnings issued for Mercer,Auglaize, Darke

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Miami Valley until 1 a.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Mercer County and Augalize County until 8:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Darke County until 8:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Union County, Indiana until 8:15 p.m.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Butler and Preble until 12:15 a.m.

Storm Center 7 has been monitoring this system for days. Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will continue tracking these storms and have the latest LIVE at 11:00 p.m. on News Center 7. We will break in to coverage as conditions warrant.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Severe weather likely this evening

Another chance for storms late Wednesday

Turning cooler after Thursday.

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Rounds of storms expected this evening through midnight tonight.

Some of which may be strong to severe, particularly between the 5PM to 10PM timeframe.

All severe weather hazards including damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible. Mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early Wednesday, but another chance for storms arrives late Wednesday evening. Much of the severe weather risk should miss us to the south, but we’ll watch closely for any changes. Hotter with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for a few showers, especially early. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.