Severe storms possible in eastern New Mexico through Saturday

Strong to severe storms will continue to be possible through Saturday in eastern New Mexico. Even hotter temperatures are on the way next week.

More severe storms moved through parts of northeastern New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Those storms are long gone from the state tonight. Recent forecast models bring another round of storms to northeast and far eastern New Mexico overnight. The rest of the state will remain day.

Higher moisture from today’s storms will be pushed west tonight, spilling into the Rio Grande Valley by Friday morning, making it feel more humid to start the day. Southwest winds will push this moisture back into eastern New Mexico by the early afternoon, where storms will develop along a dry line that will extend from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains down to the Sacramento Mountains. These storms will move east through eastern New Mexico, bringing another chance for severe weather through early Friday night. This will be the same story again on Saturday afternoon, with dry and mostly sunny weather across the western half of the state.

Drier air returns statewide Sunday afternoon. This will begin a stretch of very warm and very hot weather across the state that will continue into the middle of next week. Parts of southern and southeast New Mexico will see several days in a row of highs in the triple-digits, with the Albuquerque Metro climbing into the mid 90s.

