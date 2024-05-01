Severe storms possible in area on Wednesday

Wichita Falls and North Texas may have another evening of severe storms Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the city at Slight Risk for severe storms.

Wichita Falls and North Texas may have another evening of severe storms on Wednesday.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across much of the area with a risk for large hail, damaging winds, and a low risk for tornadoes," the National Weather Service said.

The storms are most likely to form in the afternoon and night.

The chance of storms will linger in the forecast through Sunday.

The region was placed in a severe thunderstorm watch and tornado watch Tuesday night.

The NWS issued some tornado warnings in southwest Oklahoma and spotters reported tornadoes in Tillman County.

As of early Wednesday, no injuries or significant damage had been reported.

