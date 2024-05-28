Severe storms over holiday weekend leave trail of disaster: See photos

States across America saw deadly storms this Memorial Day weekend and over 20 people died because of the tornadoes and severe weather that affected multiple parts of the country.

An Oklahoma woman and her daughter-in-law died Saturday when a tornado passed through northeast Oklahoma, eight people died in Arkansas, seven in Texas and five in Kentucky because of the severe weather and tornados that occurred over the weekend.

On Monday, cars on the highway in Dallas camped out under an overpass to avoid getting pelted by hail, reports Fox 4.

Meanwhile, over 280,000 homes and businesses, from Missouri and Arkansas to Virginia and Georgia, lost power. However, Kentucky saw 98,000 without power, which crowned them the state with the most outages this weekend.

The damage that was left in the wake of the storm was captured in photos.

Deadly storms kill at least 15 people in Arkansas, Texas, and more

TEMPLE, TEXAS - MAY 23: The exterior of the Veterans of Foreign Wars facility suffered severe damage following a tornado on May 23, 2024 in Temple, Texas. The city of Temple has reported widespread damage after a tornado moved through its county Wednesday evening. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Severe weather continues today

FOX 4 viewer Matthew shared video of Tuesday morning's storms moving through Carrollton.@EvanAndrewsFox4 is tracking the storms live: https://t.co/2zvCtV5ki2 pic.twitter.com/rsR3iDpJGr — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 28, 2024

Videos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, show the storms that are hitting parts of Texas Tuesday morning.

Texas and Florida are also going to see midsummer-like temperatures over the next few days because of a heat wave and can possibly see temperatures that are over 115 degrees, states the National Weather Service.

Our team was preparing to leave for morning live shots about the Valley View, Texas Tornado, when severe weather hit our hotel in Denton. Highly impactful. @weatherchannel has live coverage on air now as this same line moves into Dallas. pic.twitter.com/aLXwN9KBf3 — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) May 28, 2024

Contributing: Cybele Mayes-Osterman, Jorge L. Ortiz; USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Severe storms in Texas, Oklahoma leave trail of destruction: photos