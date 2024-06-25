Severe storms near St. Louis expected early Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — A heat advisory covers most of the region for today. The heat and humidity are well on their way to making today the hottest and most humid day of the year so far. Today’s high will reach 100 degrees in metro St. Louis, with a top heat index of 103 to 108.

Thunderstorms will be possible north and east of metropolitan St. Louis after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, with an isolated storm possible into St. Louis for the evening rush hour.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

The bigger concern for thunderstorms will come late this evening into the overnight hours. A couple of complexes of storms may develop and spread south across eastern Missouri and western Illinois after 9 p.m., lasting into the night. The strongest storms will be capable of winds over 50 mph and some hail. There is a level 2 (out of 5) risk for storms to reach severe limits.

I am also concerned about localized repeating storms that could result in a few small pockets of flash flooding from 2-4 inches of rain. However, most will see less than 1 inch of rain. The threat for storms (mostly non-severe) will continue through about 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A break in the more intense heat is expected for Thursday before temperatures heat back up Friday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.