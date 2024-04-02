Severe storms may cause power outages. Here's how to report problems to Duke Energy

With severe weather rolling into the Cincinnati area, power outages could occur due to high winds. Here's how you can track power outages and report if your power goes out.

Duke Energy power outage information

Duke Energy, which provides most of the power in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, has an online map available online at outagemap.duke-energy.com.

First you select your state, and then you can zoom into the map to find areas where the power is out.

On the map, Duke will often list an estimated time that power will be restored to an area.

This map can be helpful if you would like to check on loved ones or if you're wondering if your entire neighborhood is affected by an outage.

Timing of severe weather today has shifted a little earlier. With this shift, it has also removed the potential for us to focus on a particular time/area in the future. Timing and particular threats will be storm-based and could be in multiple locations at the same time. pic.twitter.com/9BOfLIxxIn — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 2, 2024

Reporting an outage

Duke has several ways to report that your power is out:

You can call 1-800-543-5599.

You can text the word "OUT" to 57801.

Or you can report the outage on Duke's website at outagereport.duke-energy.com.

Preparing for an outage

The Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center has a list of recommendations to prepare for an outage and for after an outage happens. These recommendations include:

Charge your devices and have a radio to continue monitoring weather hazards.

Have a plan to move vulnerable loved ones.

Make arrangements for a place to stay if you need to leave your home.

If you use a generator, never operate it indoors or in an attached garage.

Do not approach downed powerlines.

If a power line falls on a vehicle that you are in, stay in the vehicle. If you must get out due to another danger, jump clear of the car, landing on both feet. Be sure no part of your body is touching the car when you land.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Power outage map, how to report power outages to Duke Energy