Severe storms, isolated tornadoes possible in Rochester region

Potentially severe storms are expected Sunday in the Rochester region and western New York, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

According to the Weather Service, the day will be mild and humid, with showers likely and with a risk of severe thunderstorms.

Gusty and damagain winds and hail could accompany the predicted scattered severe storms, the Weather Service said.

A risk of isolated tornadoes is also possible in some areas.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Severe storms, tornadoes possible in region