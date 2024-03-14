Severe storms with high winds and hail possible this evening in northern Ohio

There is a risk for severe storms across northern Ohio on Thursday.

It looks like it will be a stormy Thursday across northern Ohio.

The National Weather Service says a warm front will make its way across Ohio sparking the threat for severe weather.

"Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely today, some of which could be strong to severe later this afternoon and evening," the weather service says. "The primary hazards are large hail and damaging wind gusts, though a brief tornado is also possible."

Hail as big as 1 inch in diameter is possible, too, in some of the storms.

The best chance for severe weather is between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

After highs in the 70s, temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

Things will chill off by Monday with snow showers possible.

What's the forecast?

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 48. South wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Check Akron weather hourly

Need to know weather conditions by the hour? Make sure to check out our weather page here.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Warm front expected to bring strong storms across northern Ohio