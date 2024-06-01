Severe storms and heavy rain to hit the South and West

Severe storms and heavy rains are expected to affect parts of the South following weeks of inclement weather that killed over two dozen people across the region.

This comes after a devastating Memorial Day weekend that left communities from Texas to New York picking up the pieces. Tornadoes, storms and heavy rain across the region killed at least 27 people and left hundreds of thousands without power.

This weekend should be tame in comparison to the weather of weeks past, but there is still the possibility of strong to severe storms in parts of the country.

On Saturday, a system is expected to develop out of the Rocky Mountains and introduce a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms across the High Plains and into western Texas through the afternoon and into the evening. Midland, Texas, and Roswell, New Mexico, are the largest areas expected to be affected. Damaging hail and wind gusts are likely, and a tornado or two is possible.

A separate system will drag showers and thunderstorms across east Texas and into much of the Mississippi Valley and Midwest on Saturday. Widespread rain totals may reach an inch or two, but on the southern edge of the front, in the Deep South and Gulf states, heavy rain could lead to flooding incidents — with up to 4 inches possible across parts of the Florida panhandle, Alabama and Mississippi. A flood watch is in place through Saturday afternoon in coastal Alabama, specifically Mobile, and the western portion of the Florida panhandle.

On Sunday, the system out of the Rockies will dart toward the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, bringing strong to severe thunderstorms across parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska and Minnesota. Severe storms may bring a chance of damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado. There may be some periods of heavy rain as well across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, with a chance of 1-3 inches of rain, but flooding should be minimal.

A storm will push into the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, bringing heavy rain to parts of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Rainfall could reach 2-3 inches, with a couple instances of flooding possible.

Saturday marks the start of the 2024 Atlantic and Central Pacific hurricane season. The forecast calls for a hyperactive hurricane season, with 17 to 25 named storms — the highest number the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued ahead of a season, as the average is 14 named storms per season.

