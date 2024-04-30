Severe storms are headed for Iowa again Tuesday afternoon and evening

It's not over yet: More severe weather is making its way to Iowa. Strong storms are expected to make their way into the state Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

What is the severe weather outlook for Iowa on Tuesday?

Storms develop in western IA by late afternoon and track east through the evening. Some storms will be strong to severe, capable of producing large hail and damaging winds! A few tornadoes are possible as well.



There are slight to enhanced risks for severe weather for much of the state today, according to the NWS. Storms will track from west to east from mid to late afternoon and into the evening.

The primary risks are large hail and damaging winds, but some tornadoes are possible. Storms will likely begin at 3 p.m. and end around 11 p.m., the NWS said.

An outbreak like last week's isn't anticipated, NWS said. But, stronger winds could be more than 70 miles per hour and tornadoes are still possible.

What time will storms arrive in Iowa?

NWS said storms should begin developing in northeast Nebraska and western Iowa this afternoon. A few severe thunderstorms were already reported Tuesdsay morning in Nebraska.

3-6 p.m.: Storms will develop in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, and may quickly become severe.

6-9 p.m.: Scattered to widespread storms will move through central Iowa.

9-11 p.m.: Severe threats will begin to diminish as storms push into eastern Iowa.

Radar: What's the weather radar in Des Moines, central Iowa?

Here's a look at the National Weather Service's Des Moines radar loop:

