Severe storms expected to arrive beginning at 3 p.m. today, tornadoes possible

Apr. 2—The National Weather Service in Huntsville, which previously predicted severe storms to arrive locally beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, now says they will last from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The NWS said to expect severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Decatur City Schools announced it will dismiss students early Tuesday due to the severe weather threat. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and other schools at 1:15 p.m. Hartselle City Schools will let out at 12:10 p.m. for pre-K, 12:40 for kindergarten-fourth grade, and 1 p.m. for grades 5-12. Limestone County Schools will dismiss elementary schools at 11:40 a.m. and high schools at noon. Athens City Schools will dismiss pre-K at noon, Athens Middle at 12:15 p.m., K-3 elementary at 12:30 p.m., and Athens Intermediate, Athens High and Athens Renaissance School at 12:45 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Calhoun Community College students will transition to online virtual learning and Calhoun employees will work remotely. Also at 1 p.m., Athens State will move to remote operations.

Morgan County and Lawrence County schools are on spring break.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435