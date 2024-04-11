Severe storms, damaging winds possible Thursday

Showers this morning, and storms will likely impact the area later today. Make sure to stay weather-aware and have a way to get alerts.

TRACK THE RAIN USING OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Severe storms are possible and could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. A few storms are possible in the afternoon but there may be a break late afternoon that would fuel stronger storms in the evening. The greatest severe weather threat is this evening, from 5 to 11 p.m.

Wind Advisory for Thursday, April 11.

A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday for Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana, the ridges of Preston and Garrett counties. Sustained winds in the area will be 20-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Make sure to secure items, winds could bring down trees and cause power outages.

Behind this, it will be cooler Friday with rain showers and gusty winds. Winds gusts could reach up to 40 mph with clearing expected through the day on Saturday. The dry weather won’t stick around long, and the next chance for rain and thunder is possible again by the end of the weekend.

Check the live forecast updates throughout the day on Channel 11 News.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local shelter working to help dog found abandoned, tied to tree in McCandless park Gun shop owner concerned over bill that would require stores to electronically track firearm sales Fayette County foster care case worker accused of taking inappropriate video of underage girls VIDEO: Sharpsburg man accused of leading state police on high-speed chase DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts